7's HERO: Middleton High's homecoming dance is extra special for two friends

MIDDLETON, Idaho — Middleton High School students Ashlynn Walker and Tim Cereghino have been friends since middle school.

"He's always in the halls, high-fiving everyone he sees," said Ashlynn Walker.

Tim is a freshman at Middleton High School, and he is an amazing kid. His mom says he has some physical and cognitive delays, and a speech delay. He really is enjoying his high school experience so far.

If you ask Ashlynn about Tim, she will tell you how loved he is on campus.

"He's perfect," said Ashlynn. "He stopped me in the hall one day and he's like, I'm going to take you to homecoming! I was like, oh that would be so fun."

Ashlynn decided she was going to hold Tim to that. She wanted to ask him to the dance, but she had to come up with a creative way to do that. Tim loves wrestling, so her idea had a wrestling theme.

"So, I made a poster that said don't wrestle with the decision, can I pin you as my date to HOCO," said Ashlynn with a smile. "We pulled him outside of his classroom, and then I asked him!"

Tim was so excited, he even got a new haircut, and a fancy suit. When the day of homecoming arrived, he was so excited to go. Ashlynn picked him up, and they joined their friends for dinner.

"Everyone was super excited to see Tim. We took pictures and then we went to the dance," said Ashlynn. "He loved it, he made everyone there feel so special. He was going around and hugging everybody, and it was super fun to watch. You hugged everyone there, it was super fun to watch. He was getting so into it and he was dancing the whole time."

Ashlynn says it was a night she will always remember. It was her first high school dance, and Tim's too.

"Honesty everyone should get the chance to go to a dance. I will always remember how thoughtful and sweet Tim was, he would say you are so beautiful, so many times, so many times," said Ashlynn. "I definitely got the best date because Tim was so fun!

