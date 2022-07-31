7's HERO: Idaho boy's 5th birthday turns into a joyful community celebration

There were just a few RSVPs for Theo Kuhn's party, so his dad posted a birthday invite on Facebook. Dozens of strangers showed up to celebrate the little boy.

MIDDLETON, Idaho — The Kuhn family is new to Idaho, but Theo Kuhn's fifth birthday party at a Middleton Park has already turned into a community celebration. So, how did that happen?

"We've only been in Idaho for a year and a half," said Noah Kuhn, Theo's dad. "Only a handful of people RSVPed to our son Theo's party, which was fine. But, then the night before, the last two people with kids who were coming canceled."

Noah Kuhn didn't want to let his son down, so he turned to social media to save Theo's party.

"I did the only other thing I could do, and I put a post out on Facebook explaining how no one was coming, and asking anyone and everyone in the community to come out," Kuhn said.

The heartwarming post on Facebook got a lot of attention in our community, and a lot of likes, shares and comments.

"The response to my post? Everyone seemed to love the idea," Kuhn said.

The Kuhn family didn't know what to expect, or how many people would show up. The day of the party arrived, and Theo and his family waited at Middleton Park Place with decorations, a water slide, bounce house, pinata and birthday cake. What happened next was nothing short of amazing. The Kuhns couldn't believe their eyes!

"We had a turnout of about 60 people total! All of which were from Facebook, there were only four people there that we invited," said Kuhn. "The other people were from Facebook!"

People just kept showing up! Theo was surrounded by new friends. He told his dad it was the best day ever. Noah Kuhn is so grateful to all the people who made the day so special for his boy.

"You made my little boy the happiest he's been in so long," said Kuhn. "You really helped us out when we were in a tough spot. The one thing I can't give Theo is friends, and you guys really helped us out in our time of need, when we needed friends the most! I just want to say thank you to everyone, I appreciate you guys and I hope to repay the favor one day."

