WWE Supershow set to 'SmackDown' in Boise

Superstars from WWE's Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown are headed to Boise in September with a card featuring world champions.

BOISE, Idaho — Superstars from WWE's Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown are headed to the City of Trees for September Sunday card stacked with world champions.

The professional wrestling and entertainment company on Friday announced 27 additional live events for its 2023 tour. The updated schedule includes the WWE Supershow at ExtraMile Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Friday's initial card includes some of the most well-known names in WWE, such as World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes, son of the late Dusty Rhodes – "The American Dream."

Tickets for the WWE Supershow in Boise will go on sale Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. MT. Entry starts at $15, with platinum and VIP packages also set to be available. Purchasing options and tickets can be viewed through Ticketmaster by clicking here.

The Sept. 17 event will begin at 5 p.m. MT, with doors opening at 3:30 p.m. MT.

Superstars on the Boise card as of Friday are listed below. The card is subject to change:

Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes

Rhea Ripley

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens - SmackDown Tag Team Champions

Solo Sikoa - "The Street Champion of the Island"

The Usos - Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso

Bianca Belair - The EST of WWE"

LWO

Shinsuke Nakamaru - "The King of Strong Style"

The WWE Supershow will be in Kennewick, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 16 and Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 18. It will be a busy weekend at Boise State this fall, as Bronco football hosts North Dakota at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday at 10 a.m. MT.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.