BOISE, Idaho — The Wild and Scenic Film Festival will show 14 adventure and conservation films Friday night at the Egyptian Theater.

The evening will kick off with a Wild Child Event, an hour of family friendly films, designed to engage youth in our natural world. The youth program will begin at 4:30 p.m. and cost $5.

The main event will begin at 7 p.m. where 13 films will be shown, a silent auction and drawing will be held as well as a no host bar. Tickets bought in advance are $15.

This film festival is one of the conservation initiatives done by the Idaho Chapter Sierra Club. The chapter's campaign has been working on the recovery of northwestern salmon, clean energy and alternative transportation options.

Ticket sales proceeds will go to support the Idaho Chapter Sierra Club conservation work.

