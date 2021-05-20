Western Idaho Fair announces concert lineup

Artists including country music star Granger Smith will entertain guests at the fair this summer.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Western Idaho Fair will be back in full force this summer after being forced to cancel in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair runs from Friday, Aug. 20 through Sunday, Aug. 29. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy carnival rides, animal exhibitions, food, games and live music.

The fair's concert series runs every day from Aug. 23 - 27. On Thursday, the Western Idaho fair released the lineup of artists that will be featured this year.

Admission into each concert is free with fair admission, but entrance will be first-come, first-serve due to limited seats.

Gates for each show open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m. at the ICCU Grandstand, located on the fairgrounds. Advance tickets are on sale now, with options ranging from general entry to wristbands allowing for unlimited carnival rides and family four-pack admission bundles.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the Western Idaho Fair website here.

