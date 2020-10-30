'Wake Up Idaho' hosts reveal their 2020 Halloween costumes

Maggie, Doug and Larry had a little fun during the show Friday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — Halloween is just a day a way.

And although it may be a little different this year, lots of people are excited about getting dressed up. Including many adults!

"Wake Up Idaho" hosts Doug Petcash, Larry Gebert and Maggie O'Mara got in the Halloween spirit during Friday morning's broadcast. Each came dressed in a costume that's proven to be very trendy in 2020.

Doug came dressed as bottle of hand sanitizer, while Larry wore another product in short supply during the COVID-19 pandemic - toilet paper.