XOXO Pugs and kisses: Valentine's Day guide

From puppies and jokes to games with new folks, here is your go-to Valentine's Day guide for the Treasure Valley.

BOISE, Idaho — If you Ida-hoped to have plans for Valentine's Day but cupid struck those down, it's not too late to feel the love with this local line-up.

Here's your Valentine's Day guide for the Treasure Valley.

Chocolates and flower not quite your thing? Perfect! Because you won't find it here.

Instead, relish the romance by exploring the true meaning of 'ball and chain' at the Old Idaho Penitentiary's Valentine's Day event, Romancing the Pen.

Until 8 p.m., lure in the love with tales and exhibits on the love stories and letters of the penitentiary.

The site will be open for self-guided tours in all publicly accessible buildings. Dress warm and bring a flashlight!

Purportedly the first valentine was sent in the 15th century.

Claimed to be the oldest record of a valentine sent, was a poem written by a Frenchman to his wife in 1415. But the story isn't as romantic as one would think, as he was imprisoned at the time, and part of the poem read: "I am already sick of love, My very gentle Valentine."

So, if this resonates with you and you're sick of it too, then check out with a chuckle!

From listless laughs to jokes about your other half, giggle with your Galentine's about it at The Knitting Factory for their Valentine's Day comedy show, Love on the Rocks, at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Perhaps you have yet to find a valentine, in which case, this next event is for you.

Payette Brewing makes a hoppy declaration with a Valentine's Day edition of Boise Single and Mingle.

Feel free to play heart to get as you join in for a night of games and trivia, and of course -- beer!

If the brews aren't for you, they'll have valentine-themed drink specials.

So, sip on a brew while you pick up a boo from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Not looking for a romantic love? How about a furr-ever friend?

According to a study by We Are Teachers, roughly 20 percent of pet owners gift their pets with something for Valentine’s Day.

If you're looking to share your love on Valentine's Day, what better way than adopting today (offer not exclusive to Feb. 14).

Love is four legs and a wagging tail! And the Idaho Humane Society is full of dogs searching for a family to love.

You can learn more about each dog on their website Idaho Humane Society.

And finally, never underestimate the joy of being your own Valentine, staying Ida-home and following KTVB for more news, entertainment and local content.

