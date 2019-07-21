BOISE, Idaho — Before Garth Brooks served Boise a second helping of country music to Boise, Trisha Yearwood, his wife, was serving homemade country food to tailgaters on Saturday afternoon.

The tailgate with country music star turned cooking personality gave hundreds of people food and cooking tips before Brooks' second show in Boise.

Yearwood offered grilled potatoes, hamburger sliders, fried chicken, ice creams - a little bit for everyone to enjoy.

She eventually got up on stage, captivating the audience with a live cooking show. For Yearwood and Brooks fans, the tailgate and concerts were a cool experience to see the couple working together and to hang out with other country music fans.

"I think it's awesome, and they kinda work off of each other and like have found this cool way of bringing an additional event to an already - the Garth Show and then like having this before - it's like a totally different experience and two really cool things in one day," Nicole Lagood, a Yearwood and Brooks fan, said.

Lagood was far from the only fan that had a good time at the tailgate, as everyone enjoyed the party outside with drinks, steaks, and games.

"I've been to so many concerts - probably 50 to 100 and he has the nicest fans of anyone I've ever seen like I always meet really nice people and hear the coolest stories," she said.

Saturday is the second last night of Grath Brooks in Boise. His next and final stop on his Stadium Tour is in Saskatchewan, Regina, Canada in August.

