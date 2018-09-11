BOISE — "The Lion King" Broadway play went wild at the Morrison Center, breaking the records for highest-grossing show and most number of tickets sold for any one show in the Morrison Center's history. During its three-week run at the box office from Oct. 17 to Nov. 4, the production made $3.7 million.

The production sold over 44,500 tickets for its 24 shows while in Boise. The economic impact for Boise from the Broadway play is estimated to be more than $12 million.

The economic impact is estimated from a report by the Touring Broadway League that found the average economic impact from Broadway plays is 3.27 times the gross ticket sales. The impacts includes travel, hotels, restaurants, parking and other businesses that were visited by both viewers and the production staff members.

Morrison Center officials were thrilled to have "The Lion King" finally visit Boise for the first time.

James Patrick, the executive director of the Morrison Center said, "The talented cast and crew have been a pleasure to host in our city, and the positive impact of the show on our community extends well beyond the stage."

The next Broadway production at the Morrison Center will be "Finding Neverland," running on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.

