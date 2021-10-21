The Coeur d’Alene resort’s annual Holiday Light Show is back for winter

The tradition has been named one of America’s top holiday attraction. Tickets are now on sale for its 35th annual celebration.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Lake Coeur d’Alene Cruises and The Coeur d’Alene Resort announced Wednesday that the annual Journey to the North Pole Cruises are back for their 35th year in a row, as reported by our news partner, Coeur d'Alene Press.

Tickets are now on sale for a tradition that has been named one of America’s top holiday attractions: cdacruises.com.

The 2021 Journey to the North Pole Program, a key part of The Coeur d’Alene Resort’s Annual Holiday Light Show, is as follows:

Santa’s Sneak Peek Week Cruises: Nov. 13-24

•Experience the wonder before the crowds. It’s the same Journey to the North Pole — same lights, same Santa, same MAGIC — just a sneak peek before others see it! Enjoy 25% off ticket prices during Santa’s Sneak Peek Week Cruises.

• Cruise Time(s): 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

• Ticket Prices (includes taxes and fees):

Adults: $19.88 (reg price $26.50)

Senior (ages 55+): $19.13 (reg price $25.50)

Kiddos (ages 6-12): $8.63 (reg price $11.50)

Ages 5 and under: Free

• Boarding: Boarding takes place at The Resort Plaza Shops (115 S. Second St.) 30 minutes prior to departure.

Journey to the North Pole Cruises: Nov. 25 to Jan. 2, 2022

• Event Description: Take an unforgettable holiday lake cruise across the sparkling waters of Lake Coeur d’Alene to view more than 1.5 million twinkling holiday lights and visit Santa Claus and his elves at his waterfront toy workshop, where he magically speaks to each child by name!

• Cruise Time(s): 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

• Ticket Prices (includes taxes and fees):

Adults: $26.50

Senior (ages 55+): $25.50

Kiddos (ages 6—12): $11.50

Ages 5 and under: Free

*NOTE: Ticket prices on Monday through Thursday decrease by $1.

• Boarding: Boarding takes place at The Resort Plaza Shops (115 S 2nd Street) 30 minutes prior to departure.

• Overnight Package: ‘Santa’s Family Getaway Package’ at The Coeur d’Alene Resort includes overnight accommodations, two adult Journey to the North Pole cruise tickets, $30 breakfast credit (redeemable at Dockside or Room Service), cookies delivered to your room by Santa’s Elves and evening children’s fireside storytime.

NEW! Deluxe Private North Pole Cruises: Nov. 13 to Jan. 2, 2022

• Experience the magic of the North Pole onboard your own privately rented cruise boat! This new offering is available for up to 25 guests for a 1-hour Cruise to the North Pole.

• Cruise Time(s): 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

• Prices (includes taxes and fees):

Platinum Package ($500): Includes Bottomless Hot Cocoa Bar & Cookies (no—host bar with bartender on—board)

Platinum Package ($1,000): Includes Bottomless Hot Cocoa Bar, Cookies AND Full—Hosted Bar

• How to Book: To book, contact Kelly VanDewerker, Cruises Sales Director, at 208-415-5623. Reservation required. If you would like to book the boat for more than 1 hour, or for more than 25 people, please inquire with Kelly.

Annual Lighting Ceremony: Friday, Nov. 26

• Join thousands of friends for a Coeur d'Alene tradition: the Annual Lighting Ceremony on Lake Coeur d'Alene. Experience the magic as more than 1.5 million Christmas lights jump to life and the skies above the lake explode with a holiday fireworks display considered the best in the Pacific Northwest.

• Location: The Coeur d’Alene Resort (front lawn)

• Price: Free. All ages welcome.

• Lighting Ceremony Cruises: SOLD OUT! All of our 2021 Lighting Ceremony Cruises are sold out for the season.

Tickets for all other cruises can be booked online at cdacruises.com or by phone at 208-292—5670. Overnight Packages at The Coeur d’Alene Resort can be booked online at cdaresort.com or by phone at 855-923—8217.

With the health and safety of guests and team members in mind, the following safety precautions for cruises include:

• Reduced Capacities Onboard Boat

• Optional Masks will be provided for guests and cruise team members (masks are not required)

• Temperature Checks Upon Boarding (Journey to the North Pole Cruises only)

• Hand Sanitizer available throughout boat

• All equipment and tables are thoroughly sanitized between cruises

• Plexiglass Dividers at the Bar

• Social Distancing (encouraged via signage)