Snoop Dogg to headline pre-Christmas concert at Ford Idaho Center

NAMPA, Idaho — Snoop Dogg hopes to light up the holidays in the Treasure Valley. The rapper and cultural icon will bring his "Holidaze of Blaze" show to Ford Idaho Center Arena in Nampa later this year.

The concert, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 14, will also feature T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Justin Champagne.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, through IC Tickets.

Snoop Dogg is a seven-time Platinum-selling artist, movie star and, these days, a commercial pitch man for a variety of products. He hit it big in the 1990s after performing as a featured artist with Dr. Dre and his 1993 studio album debut, "Doggystyle." While he has established himself as a rap artist, Snoop Dogg has collaborated with artists across genres, including pop singer Katy Perry and the outlaw country legend Willie Nelson.

According to promoter RNC Entertainment, Snoop will be touring with a full band for the “first time in years.” After performing in this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, he went on tour and played sold-out shows in arenas across the U.S.

The Holidaze of Blaze tour begins Dec. 13 in West Valley City, Utah, and continues in Spokane Dec. 15, the day after the Nampa show. The tour is scheduled to wrap up Dec. 22 in Colorado Springs.

Information about other concerts coming soon to Ford Idaho Center is available here.

