Shoshone Falls After Dark returns with an illuminating experience

Shoshone Falls After Dark is back in April and May with a dazzling light show to highlight Idaho's famous waterfall.

Example video title will go here for this video

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — "One of Idaho's most beloved places" will again be illuminated for its third consecutive year. The stunning display of colors will light up the Shoshone waterfall for the annual event, Shoshone Falls After Dark.

Guests have many opportunities to visit the waterfall of colors this year: April 27-April 30, May 4-May 7 and May 12 and May13.

Southern Idaho Tourism, Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Power and the City of Twin Falls host the well-known event. People come from across all corners of the state to view the falls lit up in color.

Once again, Southern Idaho Tourism has included additional lights, "so the park becomes part of the show." Shoshone Falls After Dark partnered with Twin Falls' Midnight Production Studios to bring lights and music to the beautiful site in 2023.

Last year, the lights were upgraded to LED models for improved color coverage and efficiency. The May 2022 Shoshone Falls After Dark also added more lights than previous years.

Southern Idaho Tourism Executive Director Rohrbach said the event has become so popular that is has sold out every year.

"A Southern Idaho waterfall of this caliber tucked away in the middle of high desert landscape is a bucket-list attraction," said Rohrbach.

Once again, Rohrbach expects Shoshone Falls After Dark to sell out this spring. Pre-purchased and timed vehicle tickets are available on visitsouthidaho.com.

"Illuminating the natural beauty of the falls makes for an all-new experience at Shoshone Falls, one of Idaho's most iconic landmarks, with tourism being an important part of our region's economy," said Rohrbach.



Shoshone Falls stands 36 feet higher than Niagara Falls, at 212 feet. According to Tuesday's news release, the show will run on a loop for about 20 minutes, choreographed to music until 10:30 p.m. on the scheduled evenings.

With the help of Idaho Central Credit Union, organizers hope to make Shoshone Falls After Dark an annual tradition, according to ICCU Chief Marketing Officer Michael Watson.

"Shoshone Falls is one of Idaho's most beloved places," Watson said. "Professionally illuminating the falls after hours is an opportunity that we are thrilled to continue to be a part of."

For more information on this year's event, contact Southern Idaho Tourism via email at contact@visitsouthidaho.com.

Watch more Local News: