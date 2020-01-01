SANDPOINT, Idaho — Schweitzer Mountain Resort is opening their new Cedar Park Express and Stella chairlifts on Thursday.

According to a press release from Schweitzer spokesperson Dig Chrismer, the Cedar Park Express chairlift is part of an effort to replace the mountain's old Snow Ghost chairlift.

The move to open the lifts, which will help provide access to the North Bowl area, comes after heavy snowfall.

"We received 10 inches in the last 24 hours and that's set up the runs around Cedar Park perfectly," Schweitzer CEO Tom Chasse said in the release.

Schweitzer is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

