REO Speedwagon coming to the Festival at Sandpoint

There's no need to "fight this feeling" anymore, fans of the iconic rock group REO Speedwagon can see the band in north Idaho this August.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Rock group REO Speedwagon will be coming to the Festival at Sandpoint this summer. The band is the first group to be announced as part of the 40th Annual 2023 Summer Concert Series.

REO Speedwagon will play the Festival at Sandpoint on Friday, August 4. The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for REO Speedwagon are on sale now on the Festival at Sandpoint website. Tickets for general admission start at $69.95 before taxes and fees. VIP packages are also available.

REO Speedwagon is known for many hits including "Can't Fight This Feeling," "Keep on Loving You," "Take It On the Run," and "Time For Me To Fly."

This is the first of many concerts announced by the Festival. The Festival at Sandpoint’s 40th Annual 2023 Summer Concert Series will take place from July 27 through August 6, 2023. Concerts are held at War Memorial Field, on the shores of Lake Pend Oreille in north Idaho.

