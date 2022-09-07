Reese Witherspoon spotted at Well-Read Moose in Coeur d'Alene

The "Legally Blonde" and "Little Fires Everywhere" star stopped off at The Well-Read Moose in Coeur d'Alene to browse the store's book selection.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Movie star Reese Witherspoon took time to visit a popular Coeur d'Alene book store on Wednesday and shared photos from her visit on her Instagram account.

The "Legally Blonde" and "Little Fires Everywhere" star stopped off at The Well-Read Moose in Coeur d'Alene to browse the store's book selection. She posted a video of herself on her Instagram story with the caption "in my happy place."

She also shared a video of the book written by the cast of the Netflix show "The Home Edit," which she was featured on, and a photo of a poster inside the book store titled "Advice from a Moose."

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.