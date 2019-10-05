BOISE, Idaho — Karen Appelgren, Director of Zions Bank's Idaho Business Resource Center, has helped more than 4,000 business owners in just the last five years. Today in our Keepin' It Local segment, Karen joins us to share some of her key insights.

It's National Small Business Week, and whether you own a business or just toy with idea of starting one someday, Karen is someone who would be good to know. Karen, tell me about Zions Bank's Business Resource Center.



Zions Bank's Business Resource Center was founded over five years ago as a natural extension of our support for small businesses as the top SBA lender in Idaho. At the BRC, I help entrepreneurs with their business ventures by providing free workshops and one-on-one counseling, regardless of whether they bank with us.



Small businesses are so important to our economy - from your vantage point, what's the biggest impact?



•Small business have always been the economic engine that drives job growth. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, small businesses create 2 out of 3 new private-sector jobs.

•The SBA's latest annual report showed small businesses created almost 15,000 net jobs in Idaho.



Since we're celebrating small businesses this week, what's some great free advice you can offer?

•Develop a targeted plan for growth. This will vary depending on your business model, but could include going after a different customer segment, expanding through acquisitions, or introducing a new service line.

•Make data driven decisions – don't just go with your gut!

•For example, when Voxn Clothing expanded from an online store to brick and mortar, they were very strategic about researching the best location.

•Through data analysis, they determined downtown Boise would be a magnet for customers now and in the long-term.

I know some people watch this segment because they'd love to go into business for themselves. How can they know if being a business owner is for them?

•You need to be comfortable with a certain amount of risk. It may take time to become profitable and grow your business.

•You need to be open to learning, so you can adapt quickly to marketplace changes.

•You need to be willing to seek help – you will never be the expert on everything.



What advice do you have for prospective entrepreneurs?

•Don't try to get started alone – get support from organizations such as SCORE, Trailhead, and the Small Business Development Center.

•We have a collaborative relationship with these groups and I also encourage business owners to visit with us at the Business Resource Center. We have unique insights on what lenders are looking for and can help prepare small businesses to access capital.



See all the 'Keepin' It Local' segments in our YouTube playlist here: