BOISE, Idaho — Today on Keepin' It Local - a date night idea.

It's an idea straight from lumberjack lore, but the owner of a local ax throwing venue says you'd be surprised who shows up to give it a go.



I went to Section 37 Axe Room in Boise to talk with Ashley Brennan about this first of its kind recreational facility in the Treasure Valley.

Then I get to try a hand at ax throwing. Watch the video to see how that goes.

One more thing...maybe you've seen the viral video going around that shows a similar venue in Denver, Colorado.



In the video, you see a woman throw the ax and then it bounces back, narrowly missing its thrower. But according to Ashley, the key word here is similar.

They showed me how they've designed their throwing lanes to prevent that from happening.



They tell they've gone to great lengths to make sure their ax throwing lanes are safe, and after they showed me what they've done I felt very confident that the ax would not be ricocheting off the wall or floor.

