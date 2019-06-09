BOISE, Idaho — Boisean Nannette Nelson has been using the Greenbelt for decades.

“I have been running and biking on the Greenbelt for 20 years. I remember when it was just a gravel path most of the way,” Nelson reminisced.

Over those years, Nannette grew a fondness for one of the most coveted byways of the Treasure Valley, “I love the way the Greenbelt connects the community with the Boise River and with each other.”

Now, Nannette wants to make that connection even easier with an app that not only maps the pathway, but alerts users of closures and construction.

“I was on my dozenth ride out to Lucky Peak and ran into construction and had to navigate my way around it to get my ride in. I just thought there has to be a live mobile app,” explained Nelson.

The app showcases 25 miles of the Greenbelt from Lucky Peak Reservoir to Eagle, Idaho and uses a pinpoint system to find your exact location along the route, which is essential to the safety features of the app. It utilizes the DOTS orientation system along the Greenbelt and highlights bike repair shops too.

“You open up the app, click bike repair stations. It will show you where you are and where the closest bike repair station is,” said Nelson.

If hunger strikes along your journey, Nelson’s Greenbelt app can help you find the nearest place for food and drink too!

“You click on the food and drink tile. You can either go to the list or click on the map. It shows you where you are and the nearest restaurant or bar,” chimed Nelson.

The app features numerous other tiles of information including, nearby parking, shopping , local parks and history and culture.

Nannette stated that while it took her only a matter of months to create the app, it actually took her over a year to really figure-out what she wanted it to do.

Another great function, the list of events the app has that incorporate the Greenbelt. Events, like the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the popular path.

“September 19th-21st. Events are starting at the Egyptian (Theatre) on Friday and all kinds of celebrations in all the parks,” said Nelson.

And of course, if you want all the information on the 50th Greenbelt Anniversary Celebration…you can find that too in the Boise Greenbelt app.

While the app itself has so many amazing functions, one of its best features…is the fact it is free.

