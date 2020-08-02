Ballet Idaho presents 'Newdance: Inside View'

Still to come: two performances Saturday and two performances Sunday at the Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy

BOISE, Idaho — Twenty-three dancers, a brick wall, soft illumination -- Ballet Idaho is presenting an intimate, personal performance called "Newdance: Inside View" February 6 through 9.

"It shows the versatility of our artists. It shows their creative voice and skill from among the dancers themselves," said Garrett Anderson, artistic director of Ballet Idaho. "The program's unique in that the whole show is made by our dancers, our staff, and a couple of guest choreographers."

Ashley Baker, a dancer and choreographer, said the performance includes a whole range of works ranging from "modern to classical and in-between."

"It's just all over the map, which is really exciting, I think," Baker said.

"It's called 'lumen gauche,' which means 'the left hand,' and it's a work inspired by the experience of reading," said Anne Mueller, a Ballet Idaho artistic associate. "My goal in creating the piece is usually kind of multi-tiered. "I want, number one, to make something that the audience is going to enjoy and respond to. I want the dancers who are dancing it to have a great creative, artistic and technically challenging experience, and for myself, I want to enjoy going on that creative journey with the dancers.

"If you're comfortable to watch a movie or walk through an art museum or go through a park and look at birds and trees, experiencing ballet shouldn't be any different."