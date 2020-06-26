208 Redial: Idaho's Roof Dog

BOISE, Idaho — Editors note: This Idaho Life originally aired on May 10, 1999
On a pretty normal street, you'll find a pretty normal house with a not-so-normal dog.
"Most every day, the dog is there," said Harry Hans, a local mail carrier. "That's his territory.
Hans can't remember his name, so he's been dubbed 'roof dog.'
"He sort of makes my day," Hans said. "As long as he's there [the roof], and I'm here, I'm fine!"
So how exactly does 'Roof Dog' get on the roof?
"He has powers I'm not aware of," Hans said.
Turns out, it's actually just an open back door, a flight of stairs, an open window, two giant leaps and he's up on the roof, living up to his name.
"I'll look for him tomorrow," Hans said.
Join 'The 208' conversation:
- Text us at (208) 321-5614
- E-mail us at the208@ktvb.com
- Join our The 208 Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/the208KTVB/
- Follow us on Twitter: @the208KTVB or tweet #the208 and #SoIdaho
- Follow us on Instagram: @the208KTVB
- Bookmark our landing page: /the-208
- And we also turn each episode into a podcast on Spotify or Podbeam
- Still reading this list? We're on YouTube, too: