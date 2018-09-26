Singing is sometimes a passion pursued in solitude. But not at the Idaho Youth Barbershop Festival where the focus is on a truly American art form.

"It's the biggest youth barbershop festival in the world," says Ian Kelly, director of local barbershop group the Boise Chordsmen.

And with a capella making a revival it makes sense to see where it started.

"This is the original," says Ian. "The O.G. barbershop."

During the two-day event more than 800 high-school choral and choir kids from all across the Treasure Valley will be under the direction of Joe Cerutti, who's traveled the world imparting his fondness for four-part harmony.

Decades ago, Joe believed barbershop was just old men wearing striped vests and straw hats singing old songs poorly.

"I gotta tell ya, the first time I heard it, it was none of those things," says Joe, the director of outreach for the Barbershop Harmony Society. "It was exciting, it was something I had never heard before."

It's not even just old men anymore, as Borah High School junior Cara Clayton can attest, with about half of the festival's vocalists being female, a fact not surprising to the day-camp coordinators.

"It's more than just music, it takes people from all walks of life," says Ian.

And some of those walk in boots like Marsing High School senior Colton Hutchings, whose love of song is only amplified when assembled in an auditorium like this at the Morrison Performing Arts Center.

"Like with barbershop, you get to make everything with your voice," says Colton. "You can take like a group of people and you've gotta full-scale orchestra right there."

One of the workshop's goals is to keep kids singing even after high school, where the first thing often cut when funds fall short is the arts.

And along with confidence they will also learn the importance of community, as individual expression is valued but not as much as teamwork.

"None of them can make this happen on their own," adds Joe.

A compelling chorus for the next generation.

© 2018 KTVB