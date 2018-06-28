BOISE COUNTY - River rafting is the definition of Idaho life for so many people living and visiting here. Dozens of Caldwell kids had the chance to raft the Main section of the Payette for the first time on Wednesday afternoon.

The trip was called the 2C Youth Raft Along and was free for the kids.

Adventures like rafting can be hard to come by for the middle-school students who took part in the trip, hosted by Cascade Raft and Kayak. They were selected by Caldwell Student Resource Officers and the Caldwell YMCA.

"You know I think a lot of kids will say this was like an out of body experience for them," said Tanner Rohne, with the Caldwell YMCA. "It's a great chance to get kids in nature and show them that nature is not a scary place."

WATCH: Rafting along the Main Payette

Caldwell Police Chief Frank Wyant says it's also an opportunity for police officers to show kids they aren't scary either.

"When they can see us and see we're human and we like to laugh and joke and have fun they'll see us in a different light," said Wyant.

Cascade Raft and Kayak, Caldwell YMCA, Caldwell Police Department, Canyon County Paramedics and Best Bath Systems made the trip possible, as well as some other local businesses.

