TWIN FALLS - The Perrine Bridge is an important landmark in the Magic Valley.

The bridge’s image is now part of the logo of the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce, and for good reason.

It is bringing a new kind of economic and recreational life into this high desert of southern Idaho.

The Perrine Bridge, stretches 1,500 feet across the Snake River, with its supports embedded deep into the canyon walls.

Opened in 1976, the bridge is named after I.B. Perrine, the entrepreneur who brought irrigation or the "magic" to the Magic Valley. Irrigating fields with water from the nearby Snake River "magically" transformed the arid, largely uninhabitable land into lush, agricultural paradise for early settlers.

The Perrine Bridge is the gateway to Twin Falls, but it is more than just a transportation bridge.

It has become a mecca for BASE jumpers around the world seeking the ultimate adrenaline rush, jumpers like Twin Falls resident Miles Daisher.

Just last summer, KTVB was there as Miles BASE jumped himself into the record books -- 62 jumps from the Perrine Bridge in less than 24 hours.

Daisher isn't alone. Just about every day you can watch as BASE jumpers take the plunge off the Perrine Bridge, one of the only manmade structures in the United States where you can BASE jump without a permit.

And at only 486 feet above the canyon floor, the Perrine Bridge is perfect for BASE jumpers who prefer low altitude jumps where they have only seconds to deploy their parachute.

The Magic Valley is now known worldwide for its lush, recreational paradise.

