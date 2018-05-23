MARSING, Idaho -- This week during Exploring Idaho we've pointed out some of the more obvious attractions the Gem State has to offer.

From whitewater rafting to ziplining - we are definitely an outdoorsmen's vacation destination.

Today though we are highlighting an industry in Idaho that's up and coming, and is for those who enjoy the finer things in life.

Ask people around the nation and the world what do they know about Idaho and potatoes is usually the first response. But, around here grapes may top potatoes for many.

This is the heart of Idaho's wine country -- a dozen of Idaho's 50 wineries are located in this Snake River Valley region -- with the biggest and oldest being Ste. Chapelle high atop Sunnyslope.

