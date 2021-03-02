Coeur d'Alene woman wins 2 six-figure lottery prizes in a row

Peterson told the Idaho Lottery that she plans to pay off bills and buy a new truck with her winnings. She is also contemplating a trip to Las Vegas.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A woman from Coeur d'Alene is now $500,000 richer after winning two lottery prizes back-to-back.

Orlene Peterson claimed the last top prize of $300,000 on the scratch game "Comin' in Hot" and the first top prize of $200,000 on the scratch game "Grand Fortune," a spokesperson from the Idaho Lottery said.

Peterson bought the first winning ticket of $200,000 early Friday morning at Albertsons in Hayden.

“When I scanned the ticket, it said I had to contact the Idaho Lottery for my winnings. That had never happened before when I was playing," Peterson said. "I checked it and it was a $200,000 winner. I couldn’t believe it.”

On Saturday morning, Peterson was at Fred Meyer in Coeur d'Alene and bought her $300,000 winning ticket.

I never imagined it would be $300,000 and that it happened again. The next day!” Peterson exclaimed when she claimed her winnings from the Idaho Lottery Offices in Boise on Wednesday.

