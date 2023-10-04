Dee Kolafa was one of the first 100 people to visit Disneyland on opening day in 1955 and recently returned for her 100th birthday.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — One of the first people to visit Disneyland in 1955 recently returned for her 100th birthday.

Rancho Cordova woman Dee Kolafa was one of the first 100 people to walk through the railroad underpass on the opening day of the theme park nearly 70 years ago.

Walt Disney Company is also celebrating its 100th birthday this year. Kolafa's grandson wrote a letter explaining his grandmother's Disney connection to Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock, who extended a special invitation.

Kolafa says Jungle Cruise is really a masterpiece.

"My son used to drive it and narrate it, and now my granddaughter interprets it for people who are hard of hearing," said Kolafa.