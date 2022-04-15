Western Idaho Fair announces lineup

Concerts are free with paid admission to the fair, with seats in the ICCU Grandstand available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

BOISE, Idaho — The Western Idaho Fair has announced the concert lineup for this summer event as organizers prepare to celebrate the fair's 125th year.

"And what's a celebration without live music?" officials wrote in a press release. "The Fair's ICCU Grandstand concert series is back with musical legends and award-winning voices that will grace the stage for five consecutive evenings from August 22 – 26."

Concerts are free with paid admission to the fair, with seats in the ICCU Grandstand available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Western Idaho Fair runs Aug. 19 - 28, and will feature carnival rides, food, competitions, and other attractions as well as the concert series.

The concerts will kick off with country singer Chris Janson on Aug. 22, followed by Ja Rule and Ashanti on Aug. 23, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo on Aug. 24, Stone Temple Pilots on Aug. 25, and culminating with Billy Currington on Aug. 26.

All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m., with gates to the concert area opening at 6 p.m.

For a schedule of events, more information, or to purchase advance admission tickets, visit the Western Idaho Fair website here.

