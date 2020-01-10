Treefort tickets for September 2021 festival back on sale

Festival organizers have also announced 'COVID Cultural Commissioning Fund Preview Showcase,' which will run later this month.

BOISE, Idaho — Tickets for Treefort Music Festival's new dates next fall are on sale beginning Oct. 1.

The five-day music festival was originally set to be held in March 2020, but was pushed back to September 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. As September drew closer, however, organizers realized that safely holding the event was not feasible in 2020.

Treefort was postponed a second time, and is now set to take place from Sept. 22 through Sept. 26, 2021 in downtown Boise.

Beginning Thursday, fans will be able to reserve a ticket via Treefort's online reservation system. A five-day ticket currently costs $250 for an adult, or $150 for anyone under 21, although prices are set to jump up in March.

Ticket-buyers can choose to reserve a ticket at face-value, reserve a ticket at face-value on a payment plan, or reserve a fully refundable ticket by paying an extra premium. Buyers will not be charged immediately and will be notified when tickets are available and being processed.

Festival organizers have also announced their 'COVID Cultural Commissioning Fund Preview Showcase,' which will run from Oct. 13 to 18 and feature both virtual and socially-distanced in-person events and installation.