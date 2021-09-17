Treefort Music Festival halts ticket sales as state slides into COVID-19 crisis care

Organizers say the five-day music festival will proceed "with compassion and caution" next week, running from Sept. 22 - 26.

BOISE, Idaho — Treefort Music Festival will move forward as planned, organizers said Friday, despite the announcement that crisis care standards have been expanded across the state.

Hospitals say they no longer have the resources, beds and staff to care for all the sick as COVID-19 continues to ravage Idaho. Crisis care standards will allow healthcare providers to ration healthcare for those deemed most likely to survive.

Treefort organizer Marissa Lovell wrote in an email Friday morning that the five-day music festival will proceed "with compassion and caution" next week, running from Sept. 22 - 26.

The festival is now limiting attendance, and will not sell any more tickets to the event.

Treefort Music Festival requires all attendees, performers, staff and volunteers to either show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or have a recent negative COVID-19 test. In addition, everyone who attends has been asked to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

"Treefort Music Fest is an event built with our community top of mind, and that commitment has not wavered. Under good guidance, we are confident these safety measures are necessary," Lovell wrote. "Events that are ready and willing to take these extra steps remain important to the broader well-being of our community and not only can happen, but should happen."

