Treefort announces first wave of the 2023 festival's artists

The 2023 lineup includes some impressive musicians

BOISE, Idaho — Treefort Music Fest has just dropped its first wave lineup for the 11th year of the festival. The first announcement includes the headliners for the five main stages and includes over 185 different artists from all over the nation and 15 different countries.

“As Treefort enters its second decade and Boise's music and broader creative scene continues to gain momentum, we are excited to share the first glimpse of Treefort 2023,” said Eric Gilbert, co-founder and festival director of Treefort Music Fest. “In addition to moving the Treefort Main Stage to a new home within Julia Davis Park, we are reimagining the festival experience for Boise and our visiting attendees from around the world. We are honored to host such talented artists who are doing exciting work and representing a variety of genres and communities. It’s already shaping up to be a great festival – and there’s still much more to come.”

This year, the festival is from March 22 to 26 in downtown Boise. Passes are already up for sale and people have a variety of options, ranging from $420 for a Zipline pass to $150 for a U21 pass. For more information about passes and pricing people can go to treefortmusicfest.com.

Some Main Stage artists include; Leikeli47, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Margo Price, Surf Curse, Cautious Clay, Ani DiFranco, Godspeed You!, Black Emperor, Lady Wray, Tom The Mail Man, Celisse, Kae Tempest, Built to Spill Dumbo Gets Mad and many more.

Beyond musical artists, the festival is also bringing well known comedian Tig Notaro to headline Comedyfort and expanding and adding more events in the other forts like Kidfort, Alefort and more. People can go to treefortmusicfest.com to get the full list and learn more about the artists.

Treefort has also added new venues and stages this year. The Main Stage is at Julia Davis Park and this year will be the debut of Treefort's own venue, the Treefort Music Hall.

The festival is also looking for volunteers. The fest has had over 3,000 volunteers that have helped since the festival's inception. Volunteers work three shifts, get a free five-day pass and a t-shirt. For more information on how to volunteer people can go to the website.

Watch more Local News: