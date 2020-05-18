Covenant Presbyterian Church installs largest organ console in Boise

The organ, now named “Dorothy” by the church, has been in a few different places before Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — Covenant Presbyterian Church installed the largest organ console in Boise last week while their sanctuary was empty due to the coronavirus.

“This is really going to enhance our worship service in a variety of ways,” Covenant Presbyterian Pastor Kevin Starcher said.

The four-manual Rodgers organ has 132 draw knobs, 120 stops, a wooden keyboard, and weighs about 1,200 lbs.

“It’s the largest organ as far as being all digital,” retired organist, Mark Anderson said. “There’s lots of shades of different colors in the sound and the pitches and what it’s used for.”

Dorothy used to live at an Oregon university until Anderson got his hands on it.

“I was able to purchase the organ,” said Anderson. “It’s been in my home for the last 10 years.”

Anderson recently made a deal with Covenant Presbyterian, now the home to the largest organ console in the City of Trees.

“We strive for excellence in music and this organ is really gonna give us the capacity to enhance our rock n’ roll praise scheme,” said Pastor Kevin Starcher. “I think we’re less proud that it is the biggest organ in Boise, and more excited to serve.”