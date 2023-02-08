Mylo Bybee releases new album 'Master and Machine'

The Boise-based band used the famous Abbey Road Studios for their latest release.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Mylo Bybee's newest album, "Master and Machine," was released July 14. The trio debuted it first at the Record Exchange and again at Lost Grove Brewery.

Brothers Tyler and Wesley Schlagenhauf spearheaded the project during the COVID-19 pandemic, drummer Jason Guadalupe joined the duo in 2022.

With all the free time coupled with their passion for instruments, Mylo Bybee was able to quickly release an EP well before they had their first live show.

From recording at the Tonic Room in Boise, to mastering both the previous and recent album at Abbey Road Studios, Mylo Bybee found a way to polish and perfect their newest album for the public ear.

“I remember I was on the phone with our label and my brother and we were talking about a contract to re-release the [previous] album,” guitarist and vocalist Tyler Schlagenhauf said. “And they asked us if we wanted to have it re-mastered at Abbey Road.”

Despite recent family additions, the trio was still able to create a full length album and share it with the community. With any music making process, musical groups are inevitably bound to face obstacles and successes.

“There are ups and downs and it's super, super rewarding obviously but it’s very time consuming,” Tyler said. “It’s very draining being in the studio all day every day for several days in a row.”

Bassist and vocalist Wesley shared how exciting it was to witness the evolution of songwriting, to producing, to performing... especially with this new album.

“It’s been just fun to see all of these songs evolve from when we first started playing them to when we recorded them to where we have them now,” Wesley said.

Each member of the band contributes to the sound of "Master and Machine," and it can be heard throughout the album. The newest drummer, Guadalupe, has enjoyed writing with the Schlagenhauf brothers. He said the ideas just fit well.

“Every time we write together, it feels really natural and even when we give each other feedback, it feels really good,” Guadalupe said.

"Master and Machine" is available on all streaming platforms and can be purchased at the Record Exchange in downtown Boise. Visit Mylo Bybee’s website for more information and upcoming show dates.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.