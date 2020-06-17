ExtraMile Arena at Boise State added to Garth Brooks' drive-in concert venues

Fans of the country music star will get the chance to watch his virtual concert on the Boise State campus after the artist added more stops to his drive-in show.

BOISE, Idaho — Fans of country music star Garth Brooks will get the chance to watch his virtual concert on the Boise State campus after the artist added more stops to his drive-in show Wednesday.

The added venues that will show the concert are the ExtraMile Arena in Boise and the IdanHa Drive-in in Soda Springs.

The virtual concert will start Saturday, June 27 at dusk and costs $100 per car. A maximum of six people will be allowed per vehicle.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 19 at 10 a.m.

The previously-announced venues showing the concert are listed below:

Motor-Vu Drive-in - Idaho Falls

Parma Motor Vu Drive-in - Parma

Spud Drive-in - Driggs

Terrace Drive-in - Caldwell

Hayden Cinema Pop-Up Drive-In - Hayden

Teton Vu Drive-in - Rexburg