ExtraMile Arena at Boise State added to Garth Brooks' drive-in concert venues

BOISE, Idaho — Fans of country music star Garth Brooks will get the chance to watch his virtual concert on the Boise State campus after the artist added more stops to his drive-in show Wednesday.
The added venues that will show the concert are the ExtraMile Arena in Boise and the IdanHa Drive-in in Soda Springs.
The virtual concert will start Saturday, June 27 at dusk and costs $100 per car. A maximum of six people will be allowed per vehicle.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 19 at 10 a.m.
The previously-announced venues showing the concert are listed below:
- Motor-Vu Drive-in - Idaho Falls
- Parma Motor Vu Drive-in - Parma
- Spud Drive-in - Driggs
- Terrace Drive-in - Caldwell
- Hayden Cinema Pop-Up Drive-In - Hayden
- Teton Vu Drive-in - Rexburg
The drive-in concerts are aimed at allowing Idahoans to enjoy live music while still maintaining social distancing guidelines. The one-night event will be held at more than 300 theaters and venues across the country.