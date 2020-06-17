x
ExtraMile Arena at Boise State added to Garth Brooks' drive-in concert venues

Fans of the country music star will get the chance to watch his virtual concert on the Boise State campus after the artist added more stops to his drive-in show.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Artist of the decade award winner Garth Brooks performs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

BOISE, Idaho — Fans of country music star Garth Brooks will get the chance to watch his virtual concert on the Boise State campus after the artist added more stops to his drive-in show Wednesday.

The added venues that will show the concert are the ExtraMile Arena in Boise and the IdanHa Drive-in in Soda Springs.

The virtual concert will start Saturday, June 27 at dusk and costs $100 per car. A maximum of six people will be allowed per vehicle.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 19 at 10 a.m. 

The previously-announced venues showing the concert are listed below: 

  • Motor-Vu Drive-in - Idaho Falls
  • Parma Motor Vu Drive-in - Parma
  • Spud Drive-in - Driggs
  • Terrace Drive-in - Caldwell
  • Hayden Cinema Pop-Up Drive-In - Hayden
  • Teton Vu Drive-in - Rexburg

The drive-in concerts are aimed at allowing Idahoans to enjoy live music while still maintaining social distancing guidelines. The one-night event will be held at more than 300 theaters and venues across the country.

