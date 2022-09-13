Idaho musician Gabriella Rose releases new song 'In The Dark'

Musician and singer-songwriter Gabriella Rose's next show will be in Italy, where she will be opening country artist Brett Kissel's show.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho musician and singer-songwriter Gabriella Rose released a new song titled 'In The Dark.'

Rose has been singing since she was about six years old, but she started professionally when she found her own voice at 13 years old.

She went to Los Angeles to pursue her dream and study music, but later she came back to her hometown in Coeur d'Alene to do music here in her own style.

"I like to call it cowboy pop. It's kind of like folk music, but with more pop-centric beats and melodies," Rose said.

Her new album comes from inspiration from artists like Lucinda Williams, Tom Waits and The Breeders.

The album is the first released with Coeur d'Alene Records.

"It's the first label I've been signed to, so it's like I'm diving in on this professional side of things that I've never done before," Rose said.

The new album is a rewarding accomplishment for Rose, who will be playing her next show in November on an Italian military base.

"I'm opening for Brett Kissel, who's an amazing country artist. And so that's going to be in November, so if you want to fly over to Italy and go to the Air Force Base, come see me there," Rose said.

