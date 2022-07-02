Morrison Center's free Neighborhood Concert Series underway in Boise

Every other Wednesday this summer, the Morrison Center is bringing free tunes from local musicians to parks throughout Boise.

The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts' Neighborhood Concert Series is back in Boise, bringing free live music to local parks throughout the summer.

Every other Wednesday, the community can enjoy local bands with family-friendly tunes. Each event includes a bike-repair station from the Boise Bicycle Project and bike routes during the concert.

The Neighborhood Concert Series is held in collaboration with Lost Grove Brewing, who serves local brews during the summer events. Support from the Boise City Department of Arts and History also made the concerts possible.

Morrison Center Associate Director of Marketing, Alana Lynn, said the idea came about before the COVID-19 pandemic. The idea had to be put on the backburner, but event directors are ready to get out into the community.

"We do like to stay local to each neighborhood and that's really important, especially as we kind of come together as a community," Lynn said. "The Treasure Valley has been known for always coming together and this is just a fun time to celebrate being in Idaho, being in Boise."

The first two concerts were June 15 at Sunset Park and June 29 at Morris Hill Park. The Neighborhood Concert Series' remaining schedule is listed below:

July 13 - Peppermint Park

July 27 - Fairview Park

August 10 - Winstead Park

August 24 - Catalpa Park

The events are free to attend, with food and drinks for sale at the parks. Each concert begins around 5:30 p.m.

Applications to perform at one of the Neighborhood Concert Series events are still open to local singers, bands and groups. The Morrison Center is also accepting applications for local vendors.

To get involved with the Neighborhood Concert Series or to learn more, click here.

