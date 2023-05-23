Two McCall-area sites hosting free concerts this summer

One series is scheduled for Tuesdays at the Ponderosa Center. The other will be Fridays at Brundage Mountain.

MCCALL, Idaho — The Ponderosa Center in McCall and Brundage Mountain Resort just northwest of town have announced schedules for free summer concert series.

The Ponderosa Center will host weekly concerts, complete with sunset views of Payette Lake, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday evenings from June 20 to Aug. 15, 2023, except for July 4, on the Ludwig Terrace located next to the Hotel McCall Courtyard. Here's the lineup for Tuesdays at the Terrace:

June 20: Merchants of Groove Rock & Roll Evening

June 27: Blaze & Kelly

July 11: Landon Vance

July 18: Buddy Devore & The Faded Cowboys

July 25: Katie Morell & The Merchants of Groove Jazz Evening

Aug. 8: The Lack Family Band

Aug. 15: Old West Trio

The Ponderosa Center's Ludwig Terrace also will host the City of McCall's Cornhole League each Wednesday from July 12 through Aug. 16. A schedule of upcoming events is available here.

Brundage Mountain will host the TGIF Summer Concert Series from July 7 through Sept. 1, 2023. As the name suggests, concerts will take place on Friday evenings on Brundage's terraced grass amphitheater. Concertgoers will have the option of sitting in a dog-friendly zone or a dog-free zone. Here's the lineup:

July 7: The Pickpockets

July 14: Too Slim and the Taildraggers

July 21: Lounge on Fire

July 28: High Street Band

Aug. 4: Innocent Man

Aug. 11: Lack Family Band

Aug. 18: NO CONCERT due to bike race

Aug. 25: TBA

Sept. 1: Jeff Crosby

For the Fourth of July, Brundage will host concerts from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the plaza stage. The day starts with the Cat Track 5K/10K running events.

This summer Brundage will also host a free weekly yoga practice each Wednesday at 11 a.m., starting June 28. Other summer events include the Twisted Turtle XC and Enduro bike races, Wild Rockies Short Track races, and IIC NICA Youth Mountain Bike races.

Watch more Local News: