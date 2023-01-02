How to vote for your favorite 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction nominees: Fan ballot opens

The Rock Hall fan vote will remain open until April 28, giving you the chance to help decide which of the 14 nominees is selected for induction.

CLEVELAND — Calling all rock 'n' roll fans. This is your chance to influence who is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023.

The Rock Hall in Cleveland has opened its annual fan ballot once again, which allows voters the opportunity to pick their favorites out of this year's induction nominees.

Cast your ballot HERE. Voting is now open through April 28.

The five artists with the most votes will comprise a “fan ballot” that will be tallied with the other ballots when the 2023 inductees are selected.

So who are the 2023 Rock Hall nominees? Here's the full list...

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow (first-time nominee)

Missy Elliott (first-time nominee, first year eligible)

Iron Maiden

Joy Division / New Order (first-time nominee)

Cyndi Lauper (first-time nominee)

George Michael (first-time nominee)

Willie Nelson (first-time nominee)

Rage Against the Machine

Soundgarden

The Spinners

A Tribe Called Quest

The White Stripes (first-time nominee, first year eligible)

Warren Zevon (first-time nominee)

Those ultimately selected for induction will be revealed in May. The induction ceremony will take place this fall at a yet-to-be-announced location.

So how did this group land on the nomination list? To be eligible for nomination, according to Rock Hall officials, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

“Nominee ballots are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historian, and members of the music industry,” Rock Hall officials explain. “Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.”

