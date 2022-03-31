Boise Music Festival announces 2022 headliners

The festival, back after a two-year hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held Saturday, June 25 at Expo Idaho in Garden City.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Music Festival has released the headliners for the summer 2022 performance.

Playing on the main stage this year will be Grammy-winning group Lady A, Walker Hayes, TikTok star Tate McRae, the 2000’s Pop Tour featuring Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, OTOWN, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO, Eve 6, and the Tag Team.

The 12-hour festival will also feature more than 40 local bands, a carnival, vendors, food and drinks, and an air-conditioned Kids Zone inside the Expo Idaho building.

The festival is hosted by Townsquare Media and their six radio stations 103.5 KISS-FM, 104.3 WOW Country, Mix 106, 107.9 LITE FM, POWER 105.5, and KIDO Talk Radio.

Tickets are available at early-bird prices at the Boise Music Festival website here.

