Backstreet Boys bringing world tour to Nampa in August

NAMPA, Idaho — Backstreet's back.

Idaho fans of the 90's boy-band group have a shot at a full dose of nostalgia after the Backstreet Boys announced that they are including a stop in the Treasure Valley during their DNA World Tour.

The group is scheduled to play at the Ford Idaho Center Arena in Nampa on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Other regional stops include Salt Lake City, Spokane and Auburn, Washington.

Tickets to the show go on pre-sale for members of the Backstreet Boys' fanclub Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Valentine's Day.

The price of the tickets has not yet been announced.