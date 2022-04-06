Backstreet Boys announce Treasure Valley concert in August

The 90's boy band group announced Wednesday that they have added a stop in Idaho to their DNA World Tour.

NAMPA, Idaho — Backstreet's back, alright.

The 90's boy band announced Wednesday that they have added a stop in Idaho to their DNA World Tour.

Backstreet Boys will perform at the Ford Idaho Center Arena in Nampa Friday, Aug 19, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets for fan club members are on sale now, with sales opening to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

The Treasure Valley concert comes after the group added 13 additional stops in U.S. cities, including Nashville, Portland, and Memphis. The Backstreet Boys - made up of band members Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson - also announced a European leg to the tour, kicking off in Portugal in October 2022.

The pop boy band was originally set to play the Ford Idaho Center in August 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled tour plans. Ford Idaho Center will honor tickets from the canceled show.

General admission tickets cost $299.50 plus fees.

Watch more Local News: