Albertsons Boise Open announces artist line-up

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 4th at 9:00am, include admission to the golf tournament and the concerts.

BOISE, Idaho — The music line-up for the 34th Annual Albertsons Boise Open has just been announced, and it features some big headlining talent.

Sheryl Crow, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and Weezer will all head to Boise this summer to perform as part of the golf fundraiser. The tournament runs from August 24-27 at the Hillcrest Country Club, with concerts kicking off the night of the 24.

“We are excited for another entertaining year of exciting PGA TOUR golf by day and amazing concerts at night at Hillcrest Country Club,” Jeff Sanders, CEO of Jeff Sanders Entertainment, the company that promotes and operates the event, said.

Sheryl Crow is a nine-time Grammy award-winning artist with more than 35 million copies sold worldwide and seven chart-topping albums; she will take the stage for the first night following Thursday's golf tournament action.

Rock-and-roll legends Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will keep things going when they perform Friday night. The group formed in 1979 and has a long history, featuring eight platinum and gold albums and several top singles. The group, probably best known for "I Love Rock 'n' Roll," was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

On the final night of the tournament, American rock band Weezer will wrap things up. The band broke big in 1994 with its self-titled "blue album" featuring "The Sweater Song" and "Buddy Holly." The group has won Grammys, MTV Video Music Awards and has sold 10 million albums in the U.S., and more than 35 million records worldwide.

Tickets for the Albertsons Open go on sale Tuesday at 9 a.m. and include admission to both the concerts and golf tournament. Ticket pricing information and availability can be found on the Boise Open website.

The four-day golf tournament, part of the Korn Ferry Tour, also features players from the PGA Tour and raises funds for local charities. Last year, the tournament raised a record $3 million, adding to the nearly $33 million in total funds raised since the inaugural event in 1990.

“Last year the event set charity records and thanks to our amazing sponsors Albertsons, Chevron, over 100 additional major sponsors and 800 loyal Boise volunteers, we hope to do that again while hosting the most fan friendly and affordable event here in Boise.”

Watch more Local News: