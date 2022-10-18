Journey coming to Boise in April 2023 with Toto

The famous group will be at ExtraMile Arena on April 13, 2023, with the band Toto.

BOISE, Idaho — The famous 80's band 'Journey' will perform in Boise on April 13, 2023 with 'Toto' at ExtraMile Arena at Boise State University.

Ticket sales to the public start Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. for the group's 50th anniversary "Freedom Tour." Those interested can get tickets early if they are Citi card members.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18th at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, Oct. 20th at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment.

Journey features founder Neal Schon as the lead guitarist, Jonathan Cain as backup vocals and keyboard, Arnel Pineda as lead vocals, Jason Derlatka as vocals and keyboard, Deen Castronovo as drums and vocals and Todd Jensen as bass, according to a press release. The band was inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

"We are all thankful and overwhelmed by the success of our Journey Freedom Tour 2022 this year and have added a new run of dates for 2023," Schon said in the release.

Toto will be joining the band -- their group includes hits like "Rosanna," "Africa" and "Hold the Line."

FREEDOM TOUR 2023 DATES

February 4 Allentown, PA PPL Center

February 5 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

February 8 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

February 10 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

February 11 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

February 14 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

February 17 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

February 19 Bossier City, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena

February 22 Austin, TX Moody Center

February 23 Lafayette, LA Cajundome

February 26 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 1* Washington, DC Capital One Arena

March 3 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center

March 4* Hartford, CT XL Center

March 8 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

March 9* Quebec, QC Videotron Centre

March 12* Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

March 13 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

March 16 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

March 17 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall

March 20 Champaign, IL State Farm Center

March 21 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena at The MARK

March 24 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

March 25 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

March 28 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

March 31 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

April 1 Memphis, TN FedExForum

April 4 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

April 7 Springfield, MO Great Southern Bank Arena

April 8 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

April 11 Casper, WY Ford Wyoming Center

April 13 Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena

April 14 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

April 17 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Arena

April 19 Stockton, CA Stockton Arena

April 22 Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Arena

April 23 Fresno, CA SaveMart Center

April 25 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena

