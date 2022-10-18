Journey coming to Boise in April 2023 with Toto

BOISE, Idaho — The famous 80's band 'Journey' will perform in Boise on April 13, 2023 with 'Toto' at ExtraMile Arena at Boise State University.
Ticket sales to the public start Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. for the group's 50th anniversary "Freedom Tour." Those interested can get tickets early if they are Citi card members.
Citi card members will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18th at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, Oct. 20th at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment.
Journey features founder Neal Schon as the lead guitarist, Jonathan Cain as backup vocals and keyboard, Arnel Pineda as lead vocals, Jason Derlatka as vocals and keyboard, Deen Castronovo as drums and vocals and Todd Jensen as bass, according to a press release. The band was inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.
"We are all thankful and overwhelmed by the success of our Journey Freedom Tour 2022 this year and have added a new run of dates for 2023," Schon said in the release.
Toto will be joining the band -- their group includes hits like "Rosanna," "Africa" and "Hold the Line."
FREEDOM TOUR 2023 DATES
February 4 Allentown, PA PPL Center
February 5 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
February 8 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena
February 10 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
February 11 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
February 14 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
February 17 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
February 19 Bossier City, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena
February 22 Austin, TX Moody Center
February 23 Lafayette, LA Cajundome
February 26 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
March 1* Washington, DC Capital One Arena
March 3 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center
March 4* Hartford, CT XL Center
March 8 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
March 9* Quebec, QC Videotron Centre
March 12* Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
March 13 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
March 16 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
March 17 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall
March 20 Champaign, IL State Farm Center
March 21 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena at The MARK
March 24 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
March 25 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
March 28 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
March 31 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
April 1 Memphis, TN FedExForum
April 4 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
April 7 Springfield, MO Great Southern Bank Arena
April 8 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
April 11 Casper, WY Ford Wyoming Center
April 13 Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena
April 14 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
April 17 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Arena
April 19 Stockton, CA Stockton Arena
April 22 Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Arena
April 23 Fresno, CA SaveMart Center
April 25 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena
