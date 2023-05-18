Yuk or yuck: 'Idaho's Best, Worst and Weirdest Comedians'

Three-night local festival that includes comedy competitions, burlesque and inclusivity.

BOISE, Idaho — A festival, formerly known as "Idaho’s Best Comedian Competition," is back this year but with a new name and some new types of festivities. "Idaho's Best, Worst and Weirdest Comedians" is a three-night festival that will have comedy, burlesque and inclusivity.

"3 very different shows celebrating the absurdity of the human experience through humor in a variety of forms. Who will be crowned the Worst Christian, the Best Lesbian or the Weirdest White Man? You decide," a press release stated. "In the midst of alarming political attacks on our freedoms of expression it feels critical to practice subversive art and boldly embrace all kinds of people, whenever possible."

The 21+ festival is Thursday May 25 to Saturday May 27 at The Visual Arts Collective in Garden City. People can buy single or three-night-packages at this link, or get more information at the website idahosbestcomedian.com. It's hosted by local comedian Beth Norton and burlesque producer Muff Jones.

"This year prizes will be as wacky as the performers, awarded to the Best, Worst and Weirdest, whatever that means. It’s gonna be just like Idaho, mostly wild and nationally laughable," the release stated. "Every night features comedy burlesque and the wackiest standup acts you’ll see around town... The audience is guaranteed to be shocked, surprised and hopefully a little turned on, all weekend."

