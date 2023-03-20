Treefort Music Hall is open

The venue had its first show on Sunday, March 19, and is ready for Treefort.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho has a new venue, and it's a big one. Treefort Music Hall officially opened on Sunday, March 19. The venue will not only be used for Treefort, it will also be open year round and will host all kinds of events.

“We are incredibly excited to finally open the doors of Treefort Music Hall,” Eric Gilbert, CEO of Duck Club Entertainment Co-founder and Festival Director of Treefort Music Fest said. “An incredible amount of thought and detail has gone into the venue’s construction that will be enjoyed by artists and attendees alike."

The grand opening for the venue was a show with Pool Kids, Joyce Manor and PUP. The hall will also have a rooftop bar that will open in June. Gilbert said that there are still some finishing touches to be added on the exterior, but all-in-all the venue is ready to go for Treefort Music Fest.

For the first show, the place was packed but because of the size of the space, people were still able to move around. There's more than one bar station, so people shouldn't have to wait long if they want a drink, and the sound was clear from anywhere in the venue.

Gilbert said the whole point of the venue is that it was created by artists for artists and then the public is invited into that space. The idea is to make the artist feel as welcome and as comfortable as possible, resulting in shows that make everybody happy.

"While the venue has just over 1,000-person capacity, it feels very intimate and has so many great sight lines," Gilbert said. “Production has always been a big priority for Duck Club and Treefort, and this venue will certainly reflect that. We're pretty excited about our disco ball, too."

