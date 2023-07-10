Idaho teens talk climate change at new summer camp

Teens from all over the country are headed to Illinois to discuss climate change campaigns.

BOISE, Idaho — Sunrise Movement Summer Camp is a free camp located in Illinois that empowers teenagers across the country. While there, students will build campaigns and connect with like-minded individuals.

Local Boise High School graduate, Shiva Rajbhandari, will be leading teams of students from Idaho to Benton, Illinois for the camp. Students are coming from Boise, Timberline, Renaissance, Lake City and Twin Falls High Schools.

At the camp, students learn about starting campaigns, workshops, storytelling and more. Campers can then bring a plan to their schools and move forward with working toward a greener, more sustainable school environment.

According to the camp's game plan, a sustainable school environment will work toward including safe and clean buildings with 100% renewable energy. Students also learn how to incorporate a free and healthy lunch with sustainably grown ingredients. In addition, there are opportunities to connect students with jobs after school relating to the climate crisis. The camp’s biggest takeaway will encourage students to develop plans for climate disaster relief.

Campers will also be able to enjoy traditional camp activities like canoeing, swimming and bonfire building.

Sunrise Movement Summer Camp is completely funded by the national nonprofit, Sunrise Movement, that works to help teach young adults on how to end the climate crisis. Enrollment is open until the beginning of August.

