Spring 2023 BFA Exhibition at Boise State University

The opening reception for the exhibition is Friday, April 14. The exhibition runs April 18-28.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State University Bachelor of Fine Arts Exhibition showcases the work of undergraduate students from Department of Art, Design and Visual Studies and displays different mediums, materials, and interests.

The opening reception for the exhibit is Friday, April 14 at the Blue Galleries, located at 1110 S. Capitol Blvd., from 6 to 8:00 p.m. The event is open to the public and is free.

"The exhibition marks the culmination of four years of study and includes works in painting, drawing, illustration, photography, ceramics, sculpture, printmaking, video installation, and art metals, showcasing the talents of a diverse group of artists who mined personal and social memories to create new and re-imagined worlds. The artists drew upon their experiences and interests to explore relationships between self and family, identity, intimate spaces, emotional landscapes, and contemporary social issues," the website states.

The full exhibit runs from April 18 to 28, Tuesday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Watch more Local News: