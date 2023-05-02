See a local concert, for free, during Boise Music Week

The organization has been bringing the music celebration to the Treasure Valley for over 100 years and it's always free.

BOISE, Idaho — Music brings people together, something that Boise Music Week has been doing for over 100 years. This year, there are over fifteen different local performances people can see, all for free.

"For over 100 years (since 1919) we have brought outstanding free musical performances to the Treasure Valley. We are the longest running all free musical celebration in the United States. I have served as a President’s Member, Officer, Treasurer, Vice President and now President. It is my honor this year to bring 10 fun-filled days of musical entertainment for all ages," Roxanne Coate wrote in a statement.

The idea was started by Eugene A. Farner, a director of music at St. Michael’s Episcopal Cathedral and the Boise Civic Festival Chorus. According to the website, after he moved back to Boise after World War I, he had a vision of highlighting local music and making sure the experience remained free for everyone.

"Boise Music Week, remains a treat for audiences, and a showcase for performers, singers, musicians, set and costume designers, carpenters, sound engineers, directors, and the many other talented people who pull together each spring to make Mr. Farner’s original vision into what it is today: the longest running event of its kind in the country and perhaps the premiere community music event in the nation," the website states.

List of performances this year:

Tuesday, May 2,10:30 a.m., Children’s Musical Adventures: Music Carnival at Boise Public Library

Thursday, May 4, 6:00 to 8:30 p.m., Exceptional Young Musicians: 1st Thursday @ JUMP at JUMP Pioneer Room (6th Floor)

Friday, May 5, 10:30 a.m., Children’s Musical Adventures with Paige Moore at Boise Public Library

Saturday, May 6,11:30 a.m., Music in the Park at Kleiner Memorial Park in Meridian

Saturday, May 6, 7:00 p.m., Dance Night at Borah Auditorium

Sunday, May 7, 7:00 p.m., Community Worship Service at Cathedral of the Rockies

Monday, May 8, 12:15 p.m., Organ Recital at St. Michael’s Cathedral

Monday, May 8, 7:00 p.m., Showcase Concert at Borah High School Auditorium

Tuesday, May 9, 12:15 p.m. Organ Recital at St. Michael’s Cathedral

Wednesday, May 10, 12:15 p.m., Organ Recital at St. Michael’s Cathedral

Thursday, May 11, 12:15 p.m., Organ Recital at St. Michael’s Cathedral

Thursday, May 11, 7:30 p.m., State Fair at Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

Friday, May 12, Noon Silent Movie at the Egyptian at the Egyptian Theater

Friday, May 12, 7:30 p.m., State Fair at the Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, May 13, 2:00 p.m., State Fair at Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, May 13, 7:30 p.m., State Fair at Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

Sunday, May 14, 2:00 p.m., State Fair at Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

