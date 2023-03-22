Singer booked for Treefort denied visa to travel to US by US Embassy in Pakistan

Mohsin Abbas is a classical Sufi and rock singer who was slated to perform at this year's festival.

BOISE, Idaho — Treefort Music Fest brings a lot of musicians from all over the world to perform, but unfortunately, not all artists who are invited are actually able to make it. Last year, two bands had their visas denied by their governments. This year, classical Sufi and rock singer Mohsin Abbas, Sufi Rock, had his visa denied by the US Embassy in Pakistan.

"In our country, rules are strict regarding music artists," Abbas said. "Though I will have a visa in upcoming months."

Abbas was collaborating with some musicians here from Global Lounge, a local nonprofit that promotes "cultural awareness by harnessing the power and beauty of diversity for individual and community development." The band Afrosonics is connected to Global Lounge and is a collection of musicians from the Middle East, Europe, Africa, South America and the United States.

Dayo Ayodele, Afrosonics frontman, founder and producing artistic director of Global Lounge, said it's not usual for European countries to deny visas, but it happens quite often in other countries.

"It's more hard work," Ayodele said, "They have to apply sometimes six to eight months ahead of time, and that can be very difficult."

Abbas and Ayodele said they had been in contact with the offices of Sen. Mike Crapo and Sen. Jim Risch about Abbas' visa. They said the senators' staffs were trying to help. Neither Crapo's nor Risch's office could comment due to privacy issues, but Sen. Risch's press secretary Marty Broughton did give a statement.

"Unfortunately our privacy policy still prevents us from commenting on cases without a waiver, but in lieu of a comment on this specific case, I’ll say that casework is one of the most important functions of Senator Risch’s office," Broughton said. "Idahoans having an issue with a federal agency, be it getting a passport or social security payments or anything else, can contact our office to receive help with their problem."

Both Abbas and Ayodele had been hopeful that Abbas would get a visa. Abbas and some musicians from Global Lounge were collaborating on Abbas' performance. This would have been Abbas' first trip to the United States. Although he won't be able to make it to Treefort this year, people can still check out his music.

"Sufi music is South Asian, Mystic music that is very old historical music," Abbas said, "I want to promote our music across the globe and spread peace and a positive image."

Sufi music is the devotional music of those who practice Sufism, a body of mystic religious practice found in Sunni and Shia Islam. In Sufi music, people sing the devotional poetry set to music. Some of the poetry is 600 years old.

Abbas' specialty is singing classical Sufi music, but he also sings pop and rock, and he sometimes fuses the genres together. He has performed at the Turkey Music Festival, Konya and Sanjhjh Music Festival India Amritsar and has won a gold medal in the Pakistan Music Conference of 2014 for vocal classical. He was the winner in Chand Bagh All Pakistan Music Festival in 2011, and the Punjab Youth Festival in 2012.

He is also a flautist, and won the gold medal at the All Pakistan Music Conference in 2009.

Abbas said he was learning music from early childhood and his mother has always supported him. Although what he sings is religious music, Abbas stressed that the music can be for everyone.

"Music has no religion," Abbas said.

Ayodele said that Abbas' music is amazing.

"When I was growing up I would hear very similar music," Ayodele said. "I don't understand what they are saying but you are able to get the meaning from the music. It's poetic and very deep."

Abbas was inspired by his grandfathers and other singers in Pakistan. He first performed at the age of 16.

He said that, in Pakistan, it is a lot of money to put an album together and he is still working on making a record, but people can follow him on Facebook and Instagram and see videos of his singing on his YouTube channel.

