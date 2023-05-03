'Never underestimate a droid,' or a drone: Star Wars themed drone show on the fourth of May

May the fourth be with you, 500 drones will create a lightshow in Boise to celebrate.

BOISE, Idaho — In celebration of the fan-favorite "Star Wars Day" Skyworx Drone Shows is putting on a Star Wars themed light show for Boise. On the evening of Thursday, May 4 at 9:30 p.m., 500 drones will launch over Simplot Hill.

Because of the high launch area, the drone-created light show should be visible from all over the city, and is, of course, free to the public.

