'Never underestimate a droid,' or a drone: Star Wars themed drone show on the fourth of May

BOISE, Idaho — In celebration of the fan-favorite "Star Wars Day" Skyworx Drone Shows is putting on a Star Wars themed light show for Boise. On the evening of Thursday, May 4 at 9:30 p.m., 500 drones will launch over Simplot Hill.
Because of the high launch area, the drone-created light show should be visible from all over the city, and is, of course, free to the public.
“This is the way," Mando, "The Mandalorian."
May the fourth be with you.
