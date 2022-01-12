Nampa woman offers free wedding venue for Taylor Swift concert tickets

Emily Cloud co-owns The Vintage Rose in Nampa, which would typically cost $4,300 to rent. However, if you have Taylor Swift tickets, Cloud is ready to make a deal.

NAMPA, Idaho — Taylor swift is a multi-Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter who just released a new album and is set to go on tour next year. However, getting tickets to the Eras Tour has become the nightmare of the "era" for fans scrambling to get their hands on them. Fans like Emily Cloud.

"I didn't get any in the presale, or in the Capital One sale," said Cloud.

So, she decided to get creative and posted on TikTok that she was looking for tickets but rather than just paying someone she wanted to offer a little more. Cloud co-owns a Nampa wedding venue called The Vintage Rose with her husband and mom and decided to offer the venue for free in exchange for Taylor Swift tickets. The venue would typically cost $4,300 to rent.

"When I first posted it, it was 100% a joke," said Cloud. "I sent it to my mom and she just sent laughy faces back and my husband didn't even know that I posted it. So the next day when it blew up, he was like, 'are you really giving the venue away for a day?' and, I had to take it seriously then and I was excited about it."

The reaction went beyond her wildest dreams. As of Thursday afternoon, her video has been watched 330,000 times and, while she's received multiple ticket offers, she said that she won't take any swift action when it comes to making this decision.

She needs three tickets, one for both her sister and her best friend. The problem is that most people only have two. However, Cloud said, she's going to make a deal somehow with someone.

